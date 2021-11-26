Herc (NYSE:HRI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Herc Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers primarily in North America. The company is a full-line equipment-rental supplier in commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, refineries and petrochemicals, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment and agriculture. The equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions (Tm). Herc Holdings Inc., formerly known as Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., is based in Bonita Springs, United States. “

Get Herc alerts:

HRI has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herc has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.40.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $190.92 on Tuesday. Herc has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $203.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.50.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Herc had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Herc will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $5,404,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 78,710 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total value of $13,792,353.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,622 shares of company stock valued at $35,259,811. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Herc in the first quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Herc during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Herc during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Herc during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Herc by 192.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herc (HRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.