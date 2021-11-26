Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $42,000. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.2% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 70,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,853 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $342,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 104.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,344,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,083 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 62.34%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.