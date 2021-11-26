Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hibbett Sports to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hibbett Sports stock opened at $92.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $40.17 and a 1-year high of $101.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

HIBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.17.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $486,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 78.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

