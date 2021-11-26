HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE HRT opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. HireRight has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01.

