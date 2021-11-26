HNP Capital LLC Buys 113 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.41.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $233.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.90. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.80 and a twelve month high of $486.83. The company has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total transaction of $3,294,446.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $4,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,697 shares of company stock worth $30,180,093. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

