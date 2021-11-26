HNP Capital LLC Buys 1,252 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,710,000 after buying an additional 5,278,189 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,185,000 after buying an additional 1,567,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,096,516,000 after buying an additional 1,478,160 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,815,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,172,000 after buying an additional 1,041,901 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $74.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $81.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.91.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

