HNP Capital LLC Buys 5,359 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of HNP Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. HNP Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $7,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.3% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $72.96 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $75.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.78.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

