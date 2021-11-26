HNP Capital LLC Cuts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

HNP Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,591 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

General Electric stock opened at $97.50 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $79.68 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.18.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

