HNP Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $810,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 240.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 31,933 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $861,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $830,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. 35.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

In related news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $75,978.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.23, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.15.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 446.67%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

