HNP Capital LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEI opened at $129.04 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.46 and a 200-day moving average of $130.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.