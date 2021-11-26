Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 200 ($2.61).

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HOC. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hochschild Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 198 ($2.59).

Shares of LON HOC opened at GBX 139.40 ($1.82) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £716.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 68.25 ($0.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58). The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 146.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 160.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.83%.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

