Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.25 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Höegh LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.65.

NYSE HMLP opened at $4.57 on Monday. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $152.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.18% and a return on equity of 15.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 2.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 56,660 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 95,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

