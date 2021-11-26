Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires 5,750 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 51.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the third quarter worth $98,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SunOpta by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 837,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 309,019 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SunOpta by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 21,042 shares during the period. Wynnefield Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,631,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,278,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after acquiring an additional 858,279 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

Shares of STKL stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. The company has a market cap of $700.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.81. SunOpta Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $17.07.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. SunOpta had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

