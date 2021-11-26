Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires 5,750 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 51.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 676.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,383 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 204.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,278,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after acquiring an additional 858,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 377.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,876,000 after acquiring an additional 742,575 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 162.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 868,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 537,452 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter worth $5,484,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $700.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.81. SunOpta Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $17.07.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.76 million. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on STKL shares. Cowen started coverage on SunOpta in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunOpta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.92.

SunOpta Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

