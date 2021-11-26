Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires New Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Valero Energy by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 242,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 37,402 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 685.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 50,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $72.95 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.93, a P/E/G ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

