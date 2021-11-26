Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires New Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Lam Research by 380.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $1,301,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 94.3% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $2,236,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Lam Research by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.42.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,843 shares of company stock valued at $11,372,523. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $660.79 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $440.50 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $589.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $608.08.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

