Hollencrest Capital Management Buys New Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Valero Energy by 18.2% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 242,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 37,402 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 685.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 50,067 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $72.95 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of -66.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

