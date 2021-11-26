Hollencrest Capital Management Has $796,000 Stock Holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 331.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,650 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 7.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,816,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,527,000 after buying an additional 258,929 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 105.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 41,757 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 123.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 38,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 86.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 15,372 shares during the last quarter. 27.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

EQX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$13.75 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.22.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $7.47 on Friday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. On average, analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.