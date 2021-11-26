Hollencrest Capital Management Raises Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 236.5% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 484.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 569.6% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 239,084 shares of company stock worth $15,396,763 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average is $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $65.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

