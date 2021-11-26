Hollencrest Capital Management Raises Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 236.5% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 569.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 239,084 shares of company stock worth $15,396,763 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $62.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

