Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 1,339 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hollencrest Capital Management lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after acquiring an additional 52,362 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after acquiring an additional 88,276 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $52.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average of $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

