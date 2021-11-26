Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 1,339 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 19.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PFE opened at $50.89 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.33. The stock has a market cap of $285.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Benchmark increased their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.