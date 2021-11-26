Honest (HNST) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Honest coin can currently be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Honest has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Honest has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $800,709.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00064947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00073951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00098899 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,032.70 or 0.07424513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,216.91 or 0.99817568 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

