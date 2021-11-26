Horizon Protocol (HZN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $792,124.00

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.41 million and $792,124.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00066750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00078989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00099327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,424.10 or 0.07609532 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,041.17 or 0.99831786 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

