Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:HEX opened at C$7.02 on Wednesday. Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common has a twelve month low of C$5.61 and a twelve month high of C$7.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.81.

