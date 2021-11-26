HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will announce earnings per share of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $0.89. HP posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. TheStreet upgraded HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other HP news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $3,733,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,973 shares of company stock valued at $7,430,226 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in HP by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after buying an additional 3,102,708 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of HP by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,913 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,327 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.73. The company had a trading volume of 444,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,706,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.70. HP has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $36.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

