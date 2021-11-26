Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

HBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.60 to C$8.60 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.87.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$9.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$6.70 and a one year high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$451.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$470.43 million.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

