Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Set at C$12.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price objective on Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.87.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

TSE:HBM opened at C$9.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$6.70 and a 1-year high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$451.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$470.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.