Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BOSSY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hugo Boss from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Shares of BOSSY stock opened at $12.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $13.57.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

