Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 102,800.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HURN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 41.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HURN stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.92 and a 12-month high of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $224.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,692,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HURN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

