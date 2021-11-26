Hydra Price Tops $12.77 (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for $12.77 or 0.00023495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydra has a market cap of $49.28 million and $702,774.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hydra has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00064501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00074240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00098274 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.23 or 0.07494929 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,074.39 or 0.99474938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 16,558,825 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

