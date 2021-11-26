IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $234.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IEX. Citigroup upgraded shares of IDEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.40.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $236.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.38. IDEX has a 52-week low of $185.23 and a 52-week high of $238.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IDEX will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.23%.

In other IDEX news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in IDEX by 114.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,252,000 after buying an additional 1,226,547 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in IDEX by 340.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,007,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,657,000 after buying an additional 778,626 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in IDEX by 9,502.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 695,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,006,000 after buying an additional 688,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in IDEX during the second quarter worth about $68,067,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in IDEX by 9.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,555,000 after buying an additional 266,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

