IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 741 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,407 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 100,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

NBIX stock opened at $87.86 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.50 and a 52 week high of $120.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.81.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $525,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,987 shares of company stock worth $1,464,188 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

