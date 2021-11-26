IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 83 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,581,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,890,000 after purchasing an additional 92,684 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth $10,595,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on J shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.09.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $148.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

