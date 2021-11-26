IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLOK opened at $25.20 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

