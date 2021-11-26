IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 115 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $979,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total value of $807,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $5,795,629 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.80.

FDS opened at $469.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $423.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.00. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $470.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

