IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 1,696 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 56,533.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 127.5% during the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 96,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 54,249 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 10.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after buying an additional 103,722 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter valued at $103,199,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 725.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 399,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after buying an additional 351,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $5,149,340.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,337,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,681,228.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 496,094 shares of company stock valued at $32,646,403 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLAN has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lowered their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

PLAN opened at $44.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.40. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.13 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 1.88.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

