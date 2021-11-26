IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 413 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $47,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 43.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $109.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $256.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $115.95.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

