IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,186 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,040,000. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,403,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Health Assurance Acquisition by 16.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,494,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,959,000 after purchasing an additional 215,430 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Health Assurance Acquisition by 10.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,259,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 116,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Health Assurance Acquisition stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

