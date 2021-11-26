IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Landstar System by 27.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.47.

LSTR opened at $174.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.51 and a 12-month high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.51%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.