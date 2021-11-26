IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in DermTech were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in DermTech by 59.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DermTech during the second quarter valued at $269,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in DermTech by 43.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,659,000 after purchasing an additional 468,875 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in DermTech during the second quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in DermTech by 191.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $20.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.84. DermTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 571.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DermTech news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $109,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $154,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,004 shares of company stock worth $470,580 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

