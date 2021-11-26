IFP Advisors Inc Has $113,000 Stock Holdings in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AMMO were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in AMMO in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AMMO by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMMO by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. 25.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMMO alerts:

POWW opened at $6.24 on Friday. AMMO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $718.31 million, a P/E ratio of -312.00 and a beta of -0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.97.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. AMMO had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, President Robert Goodmanson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW).

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.