IFP Advisors Inc Has $128,000 Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $998,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $612,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,479,105 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock opened at $114.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $117.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FANG. Mizuho raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.56.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

