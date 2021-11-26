IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 901.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZPN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 144,378.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,938,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,209,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,044,000 after acquiring an additional 864,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,585,000 after acquiring an additional 445,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,808,000 after acquiring an additional 286,273 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.25.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $149.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

