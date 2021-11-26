IFP Advisors Inc Sells 287 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688,437 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 181.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,988,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,363,000 after buying an additional 2,570,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after buying an additional 2,150,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2,955.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,780,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,615,000 after buying an additional 1,722,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 109.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,113,000 after buying an additional 1,711,477 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 98,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.81, for a total value of $31,497,767.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total value of $19,668,611.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 872,223 shares of company stock valued at $292,708,383 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNOW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.76.

Snowflake stock opened at $355.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.51 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $340.79 and a 200-day moving average of $289.03.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

