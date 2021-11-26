Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.54 Billion

Analysts expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to announce $3.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.46 billion and the highest is $3.58 billion. Illinois Tool Works posted sales of $3.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year sales of $14.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $14.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.01 billion to $15.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.80.

Shares of ITW traded down $4.92 on Tuesday, reaching $236.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.08 and a 200 day moving average of $227.44. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $192.89 and a twelve month high of $244.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.74%.

In other news, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

