Immunovant, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Immunovant in a research report issued on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas forecasts that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Immunovant’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09).

IMVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Immunovant stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $943.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.66. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Immunovant during the third quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Immunovant by 41.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Immunovant by 1,625.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Immunovant during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter valued at $88,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

