Indexed Finance Price Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $20,407.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00002379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00066668 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00077977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00099794 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,406.31 or 0.07604226 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,196.49 or 1.00433027 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

