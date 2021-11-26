Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,950 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Inhibrx worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inhibrx by 149.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,497,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,202,000 after purchasing an additional 897,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inhibrx by 27.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 107,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Inhibrx by 168.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 269,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inhibrx by 112.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after buying an additional 169,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Inhibrx by 156.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after buying an additional 149,977 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INBX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBX opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $50.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.61.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 150.02% and a negative net margin of 1,093.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inhibrx Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.