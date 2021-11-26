Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $31.50

Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.50 and last traded at $31.52, with a volume of 1373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.56.

INGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

The company has a market cap of $717.27 million, a P/E ratio of 68.49 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.20.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.69 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

